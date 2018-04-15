Register
    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn

    UK's Corbyn Wants Vote to Give OPCW Chance to Probe Syria Chem Claims

    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    Topic:
    US, UK, France Strike Syria With Over 100 Missiles in Response to Alleged Chemical Attack
    0 50

    Earlier, Leader of the UK Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn has criticized UK Prime Minister Theresa May for her decision to carry out strikes on Syria without first getting parliamentary approval.

    "I say to the foreign secretary, I say to the prime minister, where is the legal basis for this?" Corbyn said.

    "The legal basis… would have to be self defence or the authority of the UN Security Council. The humanitarian intervention is a legally debatable concept at the present time," he said in an interview with the BBC.

    He added that if there is evidence that Syria's Assad used chemical weapons against his own people, British government must demand answers from him.

    Earlier, Jeremy Corbyn stated that the UK should be playing a leadership role to bring about a ceasefire in the conflict, and that it shouldn't take instructions from Washington or put British military personnel in harm's way.

    READ MORE: West 'Let Genie Out of the Bottle' in Syria, Believed False Narrative — Diplomat

    A car arrives at the headquarters of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, OPCW, in The Hague, Netherlands.
    © AP Photo / Peter Dejong
    OPCW Mission to Start Investigation Into Alleged Chemical Attack in Syria’s Douma
    On Saturday, the United States, the United Kingdom and France launched strikes on a number of targets in Syria in response to the alleged chemical attack in the Damascus' suburban city of Douma.

    According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the three countries fired over 100 cruise as well as air-to-surface missiles.

    The Syrian Foreign Ministry has slammed the joint US, British and French strikes as a "brutal, barbaric aggression," saying that the attack "aims at hindering the OPCW Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons mission's work and preempting its results."

