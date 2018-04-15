Japanese Prime Minister, US President to Discuss Syria Next Week - Reports

According to the Kyodo agency, Abe will begin a three-day visit to the United States on Tuesday.
Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups.
Early on Saturday, the United States, the United Kingdom and France launched strikes on a number of targets in Syria in response to the alleged chemical attack in the Damascus' suburb of Duma in Eastern Ghouta. The Russian military warned back in mid-March that the militants in Eastern Ghouta were preparing a provocation that might include a staged chemical weapons attack.
