Japanese Prime Minister, US President to Discuss Syria Next Week - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will discuss the Syrian crisis with US President Donald Trump during the former's upcoming visit to the United States, Japanese media reported on Saturday.

According to the Kyodo agency, Abe will begin a three-day visit to the United States on Tuesday.

The media outlet added that Japan would continue playing an active role in ensuring peace and stability in Eastern Asia.

Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups.

Early on Saturday, the United States, the United Kingdom and France launched strikes on a number of targets in Syria in response to the alleged chemical attack in the Damascus' suburb of Duma in Eastern Ghouta. The Russian military warned back in mid-March that the militants in Eastern Ghouta were preparing a provocation that might include a staged chemical weapons attack.