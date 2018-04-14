Oxfam Calls on World Leaders to Prioritize Peace in Syria, Adhere to Int'l Law

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The world leaders should prioritize peace in Syria, all parties to the Syrian conflict should adhere to the norms of the international law, Moutaz Adham, the country director for Oxfam charity in Syria, said on Saturday in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"While further chemical attacks should be strongly and effectively deterred, the air strikes could escalate the crisis putting civilians, who have already suffered so much, at even greater risk. World leaders must work together to prioritise peace talks over military solutions," Adham said.

The head of Oxfam Syria warned that military campaign could endanger the prospects for internationally backed peace talks and destabilize the region.

READ MORE: OPCW Mission Vows to Continue Deployment in Syria After Missile Attack

"All parties to the conflict and their international supporters must strictly adhere to international humanitarian law, and members of the international community including the UN Security Council should meet their obligations to ensure this happens," Adham said.

© REUTERS / Bassam Khabieh AfD Lawmaker Hails Berlin's Non-Participation in Syria Strike

Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom, the United States and France launched airstrikes at Syria over reports of a chemical attack in the city of Douma.

Damascus has rejected the allegations of its involvement in the Douma incident and invited the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to investigate the reported attack.