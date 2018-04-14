Cyprus Was Not Aware of UK Plans to Strike Syria – Official

Earlier on Saturday, the United States, the United Kingdom and France launched strikes on a number of targets in Syria in response to the alleged chemical attack in the Damascus' suburb of Duma. According to media reports, UK fighter jets were operating from the RAF Akrotiri airbase on the island of Cyprus.
"Authorities of the Republic of Cyprus have been controlling the situation from the very beginning but Cyprus has not got any preliminary information," Prodromou said.
He also expressed hope that further military operation would not take place and the issue would be settled through peaceful means.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said at a briefing on Friday that the video with the victims of the alleged Duma chemical attack receiving first aid, shared on the social media, was staged.
