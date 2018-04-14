Labour Party Leader Slams May for Striking Syria Without Parliament Approval

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Leader of the UK Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn has criticized UK Prime Minister Theresa May for her decision to carry out missile strikes on Syria without first seeking parliamentary approval.

"Theresa May should have sought parliamentary approval, not trailed after Donald Trump. The Government should do whatever possible to push Russia and the United States to agree to an independent UN-led investigation of last weekend’s horrific chemical weapons attack so that those responsible can be held to account," Corbyn said in a statement.

"Britain should be playing a leadership role to bring about a ceasefire in the conflict, not taking instructions from Washington and putting British military personnel in harm’s way," Corbyn added.

Earlier on Saturday, the United States, the United Kingdom and France launched strikes on a number of targets in Syria in response to the alleged chemical attack in the Damascus' suburban city of Douma.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the three countries fired over 100 cruise as well as air-to-surface missiles.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry has slammed the joint US, British and French strikes as a "brutal, barbaric aggression," saying that the attack "aims at hindering the OPCW Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons mission's work and preempting its results." The Kremlin has issued a statement on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who called the strikes an "act of aggression against a sovereign state that has been fighting against terrorism."