Director of 'One Flew Over Cuckoo's Nest' Milos Forman Dies at 86 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Milos Forman, the celebrated director of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Amadeus, Hai and other world-renowned films, passed away, the Radio Prague broadcaster reported on Saturday.

According to the media, his wife said that Forman died after a short illness. His manager confirmed the fact of death. The Czech native was 86 years old.

READ MORE: Russian Director Uchitel Talks About Czar Film Scandal, Historical Relevance

Milos Forman was born in Czech Republic in 1932. In 1968, after the Warsaw Pact invasion in Czechoslovakia, Foreman did not return from France, where he was negotiating on a new film. Later, he moved to the United States. The director is a two-time Oscar winner for the films "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "Amadeus".

Among his other notable works are the rock musical "Hair," "Ragtime" and "The People vs Larry Flint."