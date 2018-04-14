US Embassy Cambodia Fires 32 Employees For Sharing Kiddie Porn

Almost three dozen employees at the United States Embassy in Cambodia have been fired for sharing pornographic material of minors with each other on an unofficial group chat, Reuters reports.

A total of 32 employees were dismissed from their duties, including both Cambodian-Americans and Cambodians, for exchanging pornos "featuring people under the age of 18" on Facebook Messenger, sources told Reuters.

The spouse of an embassy staffer saw the images and subsequently reported it to the FBI.

"They had their identification cards taken and some of their phones checked," according to a former US embassy staffer.

No diplomats were fired as a result of the child porn sharing scandal, Reuters noted.

UNICEF estimates that 37 percent of sex workers in Cambodia are under the age of 18.