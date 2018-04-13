UK Was Not Involved in Douma Incident - US State Department

The US Department of State announced on Friday that the UK was not involved in the alleged Syrian chemical attack that took place on April 7.

In addition, the department added that it "has very high level of confidence" that the Syrian government was behind the chemical weapons attack.

"The UK, I am confident in saying, had absolutely nothing to do with [the alleged chemical attack]," State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters in a press briefing. "The exact kind or the mix of that [chemical weapon] we are still looking into."

"It is the assessment of the US government, the British government, the French government… We've all been having conversations and sharing information, intelligence included, and we can say that the Syrian government was behind this attack," she added.

The White House has also filed in line and doubled down on the notion that Syria is responsible.

The announcement comes after the Russian Ministry of Defense stated early Friday that it had evidence that the UK had a role in staging the incident.

"The Russian Defense Ministry has plenty of evidence that on April 7, a planned provocation was carried out in Douma with the aim of misleading the world community. The provocation's real purpose today is clear to everyone — to prod the United States to launch missile strikes against Syria," Konashenkov said.

The official later stated that "right now, the Russian Defense Ministry has other evidence indicating Britain's direct participation in organizing this provocation in Eastern Ghouta."

During the press briefing, Igor Konashenkov, the spokesperson for the ministry, stressed that the United States and Western countries have only continued to push their "indiscriminate and unfounded accusations" against the Assad regime.