Actor Will Ferrell Released From Hospital After Serious Car Accident

Will Ferrell is a famous Hollywood comic actor who shot to fame as a cast member of "Saturday Night Live" and then starred in such comedies as "Anchorman" and "Elf."

Will Ferrell has been released from a hospital after getting involved in a severe car crash in California, according to his representative. The actor didn't suffer any serious injuries and is doing well, the spokesperson said.

He and two other passengers were hospitalized after the actor's SUV spinned and flipped over after being struck by a Toyota in Orange County on the I-5 freeway on Thursday night.

The TMZ news portal reported that open beer bottles were seen on the scene after the car crash, however, police did not confirm that drugs or alcohol play a role in the accident.

Will Farrell was injured last night in a serious accident that left 3 others injured.



Earlier that evening, Ferrell (Ron Burgundy) was at a high school for a “Funny or Die” event called “Glam Up The Midterms… Vote Classy, San Diego." It was to encourage young people to vote. pic.twitter.com/R5hYzVv6Ch — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) April 13, 2018

After the news about Ferrell's car wreck had broken, worried social media users took to Twitter to wish the actor well.

Prayers up to God For Will Ferrell — Jëan Yves Grèy (@GreyMatterrs) April 13, 2018

