18:29 GMT +313 April 2018
    Donald Trump Nikki Haley United Nations

    US Claims Assad Allegedly Used Chemical Weapons in Syria at Least 50 Times

    © AP Photo/ Seth Wenig
    World
    7020

    US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has told reporters that the president would not be 'rushed' into a military action in Syria over last week's alleged chemical attack, but added that "all nations and people" would suffer if the Syrian government was allowed to "normalize" the use of chemical weapons.

    Haley confirmed that President Trump has not yet made a decision on possible US action in Syria. "Our President has not yet made a decision about possible action in Syria. But should the United States and our allies decide to act in Syria, it will be in defense of a principle on which we all agree," she told reporters on Friday.

    "You don't rush decisions like this," the envoy emphasized, adding that premature action could lead to "a mistake."

    "We have to know that there is proof and we have to know that we are taking every precaution necessary should we take action," she said, adding that she was "unbelievably proud" of the president and his ability not to let anyone "rush" him into a decision.

    US President Donald Trump, right, talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May in Taormina, Italy, Friday, May 26, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Luca Bruno
    Trump, May Agree on 'Vital' Need to Deter Future 'Chemical Attacks' After Call
    At the same time, Haley said that the US estimates that the Syrian government led by President Bashar Assad "has used chemical weapons in the Syrian war at least 50 times. Public estimates are as high as 200."

    "All nations and all people will be harmed if we allow Assad to normalize the use of chemical weapons," she added.

    According to the envoy, the president has met with National Security Counil officials several times to consider US options.

    Haley's remarks came ahead of a Security Council meeting called by Russia to discuss the dangers of a possible US-led military action in Syria over the alleged chemical attack in Douma, Eastern Ghouta on April 7.

    A photo taken from the town of Douma shows flames rising in the distance which are believed to be coming from Damascus International Airport following an explosion early in the morning of April 27, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / Sameer Al-Doumy
    We Have Evidence of UK's Role in Staging Douma Provocation - Russian MoD
    Washington, Paris and London are contemplating a possible joint campaign of airstrikes against Syria over what they have classified as a chemical attack. Damascus has denied responsibility. Russia sent chemical defense specialists to Douma, finding no evidence that chemical weapons had been used. Further, Russian military police forces deployed to the region could not find anyone in Douma's hospitals suffering the effects of a chemical attack. Experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons are expected to arrive in the town on Saturday.

    Characterizing the Douma attack as a "planned provocation," the Russian military accused the US and British and French allies of failing to provide any evidence of Syrian involvement, and said that it had evidence of London putting pressure on the White Helmets group to film the mock chemical attack and blame it on Damascus.

    US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis confirmed Thursday that the US did not have direct evidence of chemical weapons being used in Douma, and was "still working on this." Also Thursday, President Trump backed down from earlier sentiments urging Russia to "get ready" for a US missile attack in Syria, tweeting that he "Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!"

