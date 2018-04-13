Register
13:34 GMT +313 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as he arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 10, 2018

    Tehran to Paris: Stay Away From Saudi 'Adventurism'

    © REUTERS / Philippe Wojazer
    World
    Get short URL
    6122

    The Iranian Foreign Ministry has berated Saudi Arabia for making baseless claims, which Tehran said undermine the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal.

    Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi has warned France against "being influenced" by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's "adventurism" and "lies", according to Press TV, a state-run Iranian news agency.

    Recalling that France remains one of the seven signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, Qassemi described Saudi Arabia's "repetitive claims" against Tehran as something that he said is "meant to counter" the nuclear agreement.

    READ MORE: France Plans to Continue Dialogue With Iran on Nuclear Program

    "Contrary to the claims in this statement, the Islamic Republic of Iran has always taken steps in line with the stability and security of regional states as well as the fight against terrorism and terror groups. France should know that such opposition raised against Iran is rooted in the fury of certain states over Iran's victories in the battle against the terrorists they have trained," he stressed.

    Qassemi also urged France to "review its policies on the export to Saudi Arabia of weapons, which have been used in the kingdom's aggression against Yemenis and to massacre innocent people."

    READ MORE: Germany, UK, France Agree Iran Nuclear Deal Should be Preserved — Sigmar Gabriel

    He also warned against the Iranian-French ties being negatively affected by Mohammed bin Salman, who was described by Qassemi as a "novice" and "warmonger" who is facing "genocide charges" in French courts.

    His remarks came after a joint statement by Paris and Riyadh which was issued following Bin Salman's visit to France. In the statement, the two sides specifically "agreed on the need to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons."

    In an apparent reference to Iran, Bin Salman told Time magazine last week that Saudi Arabia and Israel have a "common enemy" and that the two countries also have many "potential areas" for bilateral economic cooperation.

    READ MORE: Saudi Arabia Calls Iran Nuclear Agreement 'Flawed Deal'

    In a separate interview with the Atlantic, he included Iran in the so-called "triangle of evil," along with the Muslim Brotherhood and Daesh*. He also reiterated his stern remarks regarding Iran's Supreme Leader Iran Ali Khamenei, describing him as "the Hitler of the Middle East."

    World cities. Tehran
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko
    Iran Reveals 2 Conditions for Restoring 'Good Relations' With Saudi Arabia
    Riyadh severed diplomatic ties with Tehran in January 2016 in the wake of protests in front of its diplomatic premises in Tehran and Mashhad.

    Saudi-Iranian relations deteriorated further after a Yemeni Houthi rebel missile launch targeted Riyadh in November 2017; Saudi Arabia accused Iran of allegedly providing the Houthi rebels with weapons. Tehran rejected the allegations, emphasizing that Riyadh was wrong to consider the Islamic Republic its "enemy."

    The JCPOA was signed by Iran and the P5+1 group of nations, including Russia, the US, the UK, China and France, in July 2015. The deal stipulates a gradual lifting of sanctions imposed on Iran in exchange for Tehran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

    *Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Related:

    Green Light: France's Total Moves Ahead With Iran Gas Project
    Iran, France Open New Chapter in Relations After 2015 Nuclear Deal
    Trump Backs Saudi Arabia After 'Iran-Enabled' Houthi Attacks
    'They Both Hate Iran': Why Israel and Saudi Arabia Are Getting Very Cozy
    Tags:
    claims, ties, security, agreement, fight, Iran nuclear deal, Iran, Saudi Arabia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Celebrating Cosmonautics Day in Russia: Space Yesterday & Today
    Celebrating Cosmonautics Day in Russia: Space Yesterday & Today
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse