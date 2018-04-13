UN Security Council to Meet Friday on Syria Crisis – Russian Mission

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN Security Council will hold an open-door meeting on Friday morning to discuss the situation in Syria, the Russian mission in New York said.

"An open-door UNSC session on the topic ‘Threats to international peace and security: the situation in the Middle East’ will be held on Russia’s initiative at 10 a.m. [14:00GMT] on April 13," it said.

Russia’s UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia told reporters Russia had called on UNSC member states to convene Friday in the presence of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Russia has been calling for action to prevent tensions from spiraling out of control after the US president and his allies threatened to strike Syria in response to the alleged use of poisonous gas in Duma, the last militant stronghold that the Russian military said was retaken by government forces this week.