UN Security Council to Meet Friday on Syria Crisis – Russian Mission

"An open-door UNSC session on the topic ‘Threats to international peace and security: the situation in the Middle East’ will be held on Russia’s initiative at 10 a.m. [14:00GMT] on April 13," it said.
Russia has been calling for action to prevent tensions from spiraling out of control after the US president and his allies threatened to strike Syria in response to the alleged use of poisonous gas in Duma, the last militant stronghold that the Russian military said was retaken by government forces this week.
