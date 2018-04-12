Register
00:56 GMT +313 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia speaks to reporters after Security Council consultations on the situation in North Korea, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 at United Nations headquarters.

    Russian Envoy to UN Says Immediate Priority in Syria to 'Avert Danger of War'

    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
    World
    Get short URL
    1110

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The current situation in Syria is extremely dangerous, and therefore the top priority for all parties involved should be to avoid a wider war in the country, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told reporters on Thursday.

    "The situation [in Syria] is very dangerous," Nebenzia said. "The immediate priority is to avert the danger of war."

    The Russian envoy's remarks came as US President Donald Trump was weighing possible military strikes that could sharply escalate the conflict.

    The envoy said Russia is very concerned about any escalation in Syria and expressed hope the United States would not allow the crisis in the country to deteriorate. Nebenzia also expressed Russia's desire to engage in dialogue about the recent events in Syria.

    In this Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 file photo, a Russian soldier guards as a military helicopter flies over Palmyra, Syria
    © AP Photo /
    Russia May Reduce Targeting Options in Syria as US Awaits Carrier - Ex-Pentagon Official
    He added Russia has called on the members of the United Nations Security Council to hold an open meeting on the situation situation in Syria with the participation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

    On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump threatened to take military action against Syria in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Syrian town of Duma.

    Reports of the alleged attack first emerged on Saturday, when rebel-allied groups said an apparent chemical attack killed up to 70 people.

    The Syrian government has denied using chemical weapons in the Eastern Ghouta town of Duma, saying the alleged attack was staged by the terrorist group Jaish al-Islam to serve as a rallying call for intervention in Syria.

    Russia's Foreign Ministry has said the goal of the reports of chemical attacks was to provide cover for terrorists and justify the use of military force against Assad. As early as March 13, Russian Air Forces were warning that terrorist groups in Eastern Ghouta were planning to stage a chemical attack as a provocation.

    Related:

    UK Cabinet 'Agreed on Need To Take Action' in Syria
    Trump Sowing Confusion Over Syria 'to Reduce Pressures From MIC' – Journalist
    Common Sense or Crying Havoc? Int'l Community Reacts to Looming US Op in Syria
    'The US Aim is to Attack Russia Not Syria'- Political Analyst
    'Jaw-Jaw Better Than War': Why US-Led Coalition Shouldn't Attack Syria
    Tags:
    War, UN, Vasily Nebenzya, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Celebrating Cosmonautics Day in Russia: Space Yesterday & Today
    Celebrating Cosmonautics Day in Russia: Space Yesterday & Today
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse