Poroshenko Asks World for 'Formula to Counter Russia's Meddling in Any Election'

KIEV (Sputnik) – Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Thursday called for global action to counter the alleged threat of Russian interference in the upcoming Ukrainian elections, set for next spring and fall.

"The world should suggest a formula to counter Russia's meddling in any election, including the Russian interference in the Ukrainian elections. Over 20 election campaigns will be held in Western countries in the coming two years. For example, the elections in the European Parliament, which will have a significant influence on the composition of the European Commission, as well as the presidential and parliamentary elections in Moldova, Lithuania, Ukraine," Poroshenko said at the ongoing Kiev Security Forum.

As the Ukrainian president noted, the existing global challenges that the world needed to tackle. He stressed that key international players should make "responsible decisions" on the situation in Syria, as international security will depend on them, Poroshenko added, expressing hope that the worst case scenario would be avoided.

Ukraine's presidential election is set for spring 2019, while the general election will be held later that fall.

Over the past years, a number of countries have accused Russia of meddling in their domestic affairs, specifically national elections. The situation around the 2016 US presidential election is one of the most high-profile cases, with US authorities investigating the alleged Russian meddling at various levels.

Moscow has repeatedly refuted the allegations of interference in elections, noting that no proof of its involvement in such activities had ever been provided.

