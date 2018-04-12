UNSC Committee Convenes to Discuss Non-Proliferation of Mass Destruction Weapons

On April 7, some Syrian opposition media outlets reported that a chemical attack took place in the city of Douma in Eastern Ghouta. Citing sources among militants, they claimed that the forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad had used chlorine in the area and killed up to 70 people. Washington and its allies blamed Damascus for the attack. The Syrian government refuted the reports, stressing that it destroyed all chemical weapons, the fact confirmed by the OPCW itself. Red Crescent found no trace of chemical weapons usage in Syria's Douma.
This alleged incident brought the issue of non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction to the fore of the international agenda. During the briefings, all UNSC Committee member states' representatives highlighted the importance of the 1540 UN resolution, which was adopted in 2004 and stipulated that states take upon obligations to develop and implement measures against the proliferation of radiological, biological, chemical and nuclear weapons as well as their means of delivery, in order to prevent these weapons falling in the hands of non-state actors.
France's envoy to the UN echoed this position and stressed the importance of preventing terrorists from gaining an access to sensitive nuclear, radiological, biological and chemical materials.
The US representative pointed out the neccesity to strengthen counter-proliferation startegies, adding that Washington pays attention not only to backing international organisations dealing with the issues of mass destruction weapons, but also ready to provide bilateral support for states.
During the Committee's session, China's representative noted that all countries have to work together in order to find political and diplomatic solutions to the emerging problems, whereas unilateralism and double standards should be firmly rejected.
