UNSC Committee Convenes to Discuss Non-Proliferation of Mass Destruction Weapons

In the wake of the unverified reports about the chemical weapons incident in the Syrian city of Douma, the United Nations Security Council Committee, established pursuant to resolution 1540, is discussing the issues of non-proliferation of radiological, biological, chemical and nuclear weapons.

On April 7, some Syrian opposition media outlets reported that a chemical attack took place in the city of Douma in Eastern Ghouta. Citing sources among militants, they claimed that the forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad had used chlorine in the area and killed up to 70 people. Washington and its allies blamed Damascus for the attack. The Syrian government refuted the reports, stressing that it destroyed all chemical weapons, the fact confirmed by the OPCW itself. Red Crescent found no trace of chemical weapons usage in Syria's Douma.

This alleged incident brought the issue of non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction to the fore of the international agenda. During the briefings, all UNSC Committee member states' representatives highlighted the importance of the 1540 UN resolution, which was adopted in 2004 and stipulated that states take upon obligations to develop and implement measures against the proliferation of radiological, biological, chemical and nuclear weapons as well as their means of delivery, in order to prevent these weapons falling in the hands of non-state actors.

The UK representative in the UN Security Council noted not only threats posed by weapons of mass desctruction being in the hands of the non-state actors, such as terrorist organizations, but also dangers represented by the use of this kind of actors by states. As an example she cited the alleged chemical incident in the Syrian city of Douma, as well as suspected poisoning attack against ex-Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and assasination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's brother in Malaysia.

France's envoy to the UN echoed this position and stressed the importance of preventing terrorists from gaining an access to sensitive nuclear, radiological, biological and chemical materials.

The US representative pointed out the neccesity to strengthen counter-proliferation startegies, adding that Washington pays attention not only to backing international organisations dealing with the issues of mass destruction weapons, but also ready to provide bilateral support for states.

Russia's UN ambassador stated that fight against mass destruction weapons proliferation is among the country's priorities. Moscow is keen to find common grounds with the Western partners, as concerted and coordinated efforts are of great significance. Responding to the previous speakers' references to alleged chemical attacks in the UK city of Salisbury and Syria's Douma, the envoy said that the OPCW is probing the incidents and all procedures are conducted in line with the regulations.

During the Committee's session, China's representative noted that all countries have to work together in order to find political and diplomatic solutions to the emerging problems, whereas unilateralism and double standards should be firmly rejected.