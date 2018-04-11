Report Reveals Global Anti-Semitism Increase Amid Drop in Violence Against Jews

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Anti-Semitic sentiments and harassment worldwide were on the rise in 2017, despite a decline in violent incidents against Jews, a fresh study revealed.

According to the "Anti-Semitism Worldwide 2017" report by the Kantor Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry, the Jewish community faced a steep increase in anti-Semitic bullying, especially in schools and on social media, despite a fewer number of violent incidents.

"In 2017, there was a moderate worldwide average decrease in anti-Semitic violent incidents that were directed at Jewish people, their communities and their private property, of about 9%… This decrease is overshadowed by what is seen by the Jewish communities as a dramatic increase in all other forms of anti-Semitic manifestations, many of which are not even reported, most notably harassment in schools… and on social media," the study read.

READ MORE: Over 17,000 Members Quit UK Labour Party Amid Antisemitism Scandal — Reports

The report specified that between 2006 and 2014 the number of violent incidents worldwide was estimated at 600-700 cases annually, while in the recent years the figures have dropped to around 300-400.

The problem resulted in the growing feeling of insecurity among European Jews because of a "triangle made of the constant rise of the extreme right, a heated anti-Zionist discourse in the left, accompanied by harsh anti-Semitic expressions, and radical Islamism," according to the report.

The 105-page report examines the prevalence of anti-Semitism in Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia, the post-Soviet region, South America and South Africa.