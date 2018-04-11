Register
17:23 GMT +311 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Orthodox jews stand outside the White House in Washington. (File)

    Report Reveals Global Anti-Semitism Increase Amid Drop in Violence Against Jews

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Anti-Semitic sentiments and harassment worldwide were on the rise in 2017, despite a decline in violent incidents against Jews, a fresh study revealed.

    According to the "Anti-Semitism Worldwide 2017" report by the Kantor Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry, the Jewish community faced a steep increase in anti-Semitic bullying, especially in schools and on social media, despite a fewer number of violent incidents.

    "In 2017, there was a moderate worldwide average decrease in anti-Semitic violent incidents that were directed at Jewish people, their communities and their private property, of about 9%… This decrease is overshadowed by what is seen by the Jewish communities as a dramatic increase in all other forms of anti-Semitic manifestations, many of which are not even reported, most notably harassment in schools… and on social media," the study read.

    READ MORE: Over 17,000 Members Quit UK Labour Party Amid Antisemitism Scandal — Reports

    Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, launches the party's election manifesto at Bradford University, May 16, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Darren Staples
    'Sorry' Seems to Be the Hardest Word for Corbyn in Anti-Semitic Row
    The report specified that between 2006 and 2014 the number of violent incidents worldwide was estimated at 600-700 cases annually, while in the recent years the figures have dropped to around 300-400.

    The problem resulted in the growing feeling of insecurity among European Jews because of a "triangle made of the constant rise of the extreme right, a heated anti-Zionist discourse in the left, accompanied by harsh anti-Semitic expressions, and radical Islamism," according to the report.

    The 105-page report examines the prevalence of anti-Semitism in Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia, the post-Soviet region, South America and South Africa.

    Related:

    French National Front Proposed Rebranding Shows Party Seeking Allies - Analysts
    Twitter Ablaze Over Muslim Model's Apology for Dubbing Israel 'Child Murderers'
    Sweden Perturbed by Surge of Islamic Anti-Semitism
    Over 17,000 Members Quit UK Labour Party Amid Antisemitism Scandal - Reports
    Tags:
    antisemitism, report, Australia, Europe, Canada, United States, South Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    When Selfies Were Allowed: Best Glimpses of Cannes Festival Before Ban
    When Selfies Were Allowed: Best Glimpses of Cannes Festival Before Ban
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse