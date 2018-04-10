Israeli Labor Party Suspends Ties With Corbyn, Claims He Sanctions Anti-Semitism

Israel's Labor Party announced it suspended ties with UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on April 10, accusing him of "sanctioning anti-Semitism."

The Israeli Labor Party announced the move via a statement by a party spokesperson, who quoted a letter written by leader Avi Gabbay to Corbyn.

In the letter, the chairman of Labor Party Israel said they were cutting ties with Corbyn because of his "very public hatred of the policies of the government of the State of Israel."

"It is my responsibility to acknowledge the hostility you have shown to the Jewish community and the anti-Semitic statements and actions you have allowed as leader of the Labour party UK," a letter written by Chairman Avi Gabbay to Corbyn reads.

"I write to inform you of the temporary suspension of all formal relations between the Israel Labor Party and the Leader of the Labor Party UK," the letter continues.

Gabbay said that cooperation between the two parties will continue in some areas, but they "cannot retain relations" with Corbyn.

READ MORE: 'Anti-Semitism Isn't Prevalent in Labour,' But Present in UK Society — Activist

© REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir Global Coverup of Israeli Killing of Unarmed Palestinians Must Stop – Corbyn

Britain's Labour Party has been mired in controversy over allegations of widespread anti-Semitism in the party's ranks, with some criticizing Corbyn personally for not doing enough to tackle the matter.

A key Corbyn ally resigned last month after it emerged she had opposed the suspension of a candidate who was accused of anti-Semitism.