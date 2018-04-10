Register
    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, listens to a speech by shadow foreign secretary, Emily Thornberry at the Labour Party Conference in Brighton, Britain, September 25, 2017.

    Israeli Labor Party Suspends Ties With Corbyn, Claims He Sanctions Anti-Semitism

    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    World
    Israel's Labor Party announced it suspended ties with UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on April 10, accusing him of "sanctioning anti-Semitism."

    The Israeli Labor Party announced the move via a statement by a party spokesperson, who quoted a letter written by leader Avi Gabbay to Corbyn.

    In the letter, the chairman of Labor Party Israel said they were cutting ties with Corbyn because of his "very public hatred of the policies of the government of the State of Israel."

    "It is my responsibility to acknowledge the hostility you have shown to the Jewish community and the anti-Semitic statements and actions you have allowed as leader of the Labour party UK," a letter written by Chairman Avi Gabbay to Corbyn reads.

    "I write to inform you of the temporary suspension of all formal relations between the Israel Labor Party and the Leader of the Labor Party UK," the letter continues. 

    Gabbay said that cooperation between the two parties will continue in some areas, but they "cannot retain relations" with Corbyn. 

    READ MORE: 'Anti-Semitism Isn't Prevalent in Labour,' But Present in UK Society — Activist

    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn talks to the media after meeting European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (not pictured) at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium July 13, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Global Coverup of Israeli Killing of Unarmed Palestinians Must Stop – Corbyn
    Britain's Labour Party has been mired in controversy over allegations of widespread anti-Semitism in the party's ranks, with some criticizing Corbyn personally for not doing enough to tackle the matter. 

    A key Corbyn ally resigned last month after it emerged she had opposed the suspension of a candidate who was accused of anti-Semitism.

