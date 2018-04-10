Facebook's Most Popular Black Lives Matter Page is Australian Scam – Reports

According to a CNN report, the biggest Black Lives Matter page on Facebook has allegedly turned out to be fake, with a middle-aged Australian union official running the community on the social platform.

Ian MacKay, an official with the National Union of Workers, has allegedly helped set up and run a Facebook page, titled “Black Lives Matter,” (BLM) with an estimated 700,000 followers. CNN reported that the page, promoting black rights, had been linked to online fundraising campaigns that supposedly brought in at least $100,000, which were allegedly channeled to BLM causes. However, according to the report, some funds were transferred to Australian bank accounts.

The fundraisers, associated with the alleged fake page, were suspended by PayPal and Patreon after the media outlet reached them. The page has also been suspended as well as a user account, administering the community.

The National Union of Workers has opened an investigation into the allegations made by CNN, with National Secretary Tim Kennedy insisting that the union “is not involved and has not authorized any activities with reference to claims made in CNN’s story.” The union’s spokesperson has also added that it had suspended MacKay and other official while the probe is underway.

MacKay has allegedly registered several domains linked to black rights, such as blacklivesnews.com, blackkillingsmatter.com, and in 2015 he used his union email address to register a site, known as blackpowerfist.com, which purportedly encouraged donations.

CNN has also allegedly learned that an anonymous Facebook profile under the name “BP Parker” shared a link to the website several days after MacKay registered it. The same profile appeared to be an administrator of the BLM Facebook page until it was shut down.

Social Media Reaction

The news couldn’t go unnoticed on social media, however many Twitter users couldn’t understand why the page was called fake:

But why is it a fraud?? He has to be black to support black lives matter?? — TJTsafo (@TTsafo) 10 апреля 2018 г.

Why "fake"? Sympathetic whites cannot support #BlackLivesMatter? — sergio bretas (@serbretas) 10 апреля 2018 г.

It wasn't clear to me what was "fake" about the site? Seemed like it was actually providing content relevant to BLM. The owner of the site may have been in it for monetary gain but, well, that's life. — Jason Koravos (@Kvos77) 10 апреля 2018 г.

There were some fellow twitterians who tried to explain the reason why it was regarded as “fake”:

"Fake" because it used the name of an organisation it had no affiliation with.



"Sympathetic whites" don't mislead the public by pretending to be BLM and begging for money….which goes into Australian bank accounts. — His Glory Surrounds Me💃💥 (@still_glory) 10 апреля 2018 г.

So, a white fraudster from Australia was making money off the misery of black people in America. I wonder if he'll be indicted and extradited for his dastardly crime. pic.twitter.com/2AarwfnPLz — Richard E. Stone (@StoneRicharde1) 10 апреля 2018 г.

Others denounced the movement itself as a “fraud”:

Black Lives Matter is a fraud… and a violent one. — Greg Brock (@Madeitacross) 10 апреля 2018 г.

Black Lives Matter is a fraud. The entire “movement” is a fraud. — NoelDuram (@CutRealty) 10 апреля 2018 г.

Many lashed out at Facebook and its founder Mark Zuckerberg:

Facebook is fake. Is this news? — kim lee (@moncur96) 10 апреля 2018 г.

All should delete fakebook!!!! — Jeff lyon (@pappy366) 10 апреля 2018 г.