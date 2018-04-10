Russian Envoy to UN Urges US to Refrain From Using Inappropriate Term ‘Regimes’

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia asked US counterpart Nikki Haley to refrain from calling legitimate governments - regimes, and warned that if that occurs again, he will stop UN Security Council meetings.

"Permanent Representative of the United States Nikki Haley with kind and courteous request to refrain from naming any legitimate governments, from labeling them as regimes, and specifically, I am referring to the Russian Federation," Nebenzia said.

© AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar Envoy to UN: Syria Possess No Chemical Weapons

The Russian ambassador said he has once made the request, but Haley was not present and he asked the message to be conveyed to her by colleagues.

"Now I will state this personally. Next time I will halt the meeting for a point of order if this takes place again," Nebenzia said.

In February, Nebenzia called on Haley and the US delegation to the United Nations to observe diplomatic decorum and not refer to the Russian authorities as a "regime of President Vladimir Putin."

Haley repeatedly referred to various governments by the term "regime," including the governments of Russia, Syria and North Korea.