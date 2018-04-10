Register
06:00 GMT +310 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US Ambassador to the UN and current UN Security Council president, Nikki Haley arrives for a United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria, at the UN headquarters in New York

    Russian Envoy to UN Urges US to Refrain From Using Inappropriate Term ‘Regimes’

    © AFP 2018/ Jewel SAMAD
    World
    Get short URL
    180

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia asked US counterpart Nikki Haley to refrain from calling legitimate governments - regimes, and warned that if that occurs again, he will stop UN Security Council meetings.

    "Permanent Representative of the United States Nikki Haley with kind and courteous request to refrain from naming any legitimate governments, from labeling them as regimes, and specifically, I am referring to the Russian Federation," Nebenzia said.

    Damascus, Syria. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Envoy to UN: Syria Possess No Chemical Weapons
    The Russian ambassador said he has once made the request, but Haley was not present and he asked the message to be conveyed to her by colleagues.

    "Now I will state this personally. Next time I will halt the meeting for a point of order if this takes place again," Nebenzia said.

    In February, Nebenzia called on Haley and the US delegation to the United Nations to observe diplomatic decorum and not refer to the Russian authorities as a "regime of President Vladimir Putin."

    Haley repeatedly referred to various governments by the term "regime," including the governments of Russia, Syria and North Korea.

    Related:

    Israeli PM Calls US Envoy to UN 'Hurricane Haley'
    Russian Envoy to UN Schools US Ambassador Haley in Diplomatic Etiquette
    Russian UN Envoy Mocks Nikki Haley: 'I Think She Likes Russia'
    UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Calls Rumors of Affair With Trump 'Disgusting'
    From Binomo With Love: Russian Pranksters Prep to Send New Song to Nikki Haley
    Tags:
    diplomacy, defamation, regimes, UN Security Council, US delegation to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, Nikki Haley, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Syrian Teenagers Practice Parkour in Aleppo
    Syrian Teenagers Practice Parkour in Liberated Aleppo
    Cartoon
    Better Sorry?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse