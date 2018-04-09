Register
02:22 GMT +309 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Ms Skripal pictured with one of her father's two cats - one has died and the other is missing

    London 'Tying Up Loose Ends' in Skripal Case Investigation – Russian Embassy

    © Photo: Yulia Skripal / facebook
    World
    Get short URL
    3413

    The UK government is busy covering up traces in the case of the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, the Russian Embassy in London said Sunday.

    On its official Twitter account the embassy commented on a recent report in The Sunday Times that the father and daughter may move to the US under new identities.

    "The two victims isolated from public and even their family, evidence — from pets to entire houses — destroyed, UK media response "under government control". If you have nothing to do with a crime, why tie up loose ends", the tweet said.

    According the Sunday Times report, Britain's MI-6 has been discussing a possible resettlement with counterparts in CIA to "provide security" and protect the victims of the Salisbury attack from "new assassination attempts."

    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, left and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrive for a meeting during the NATO summit of heads of state and government, at the NATO headquarters, in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Thierry Charlier
    Worthless Poison, Dead Pets, Deleted Tweets & Other Nonsense in the Skripal Case
    As new details in the case come to light, it is becoming increasingly obvious the UK may have something to conceal.

    Yulia Skripal's cousin, Viktoria Skripal, was recently denied a visa to the UK, on the grounds that her "application did not comply with the Immigration Rules." According to an interview with Viktoria in The Sunday Telegraph, Yulia had a boyfriend, a pet and a job in Moscow, and therefore would certainly return to Russia.

    Earlier this week, the UK government confirmed that the Skripals' long-haired black Persian cat had been put down at the Porton Down lab and then cremated, while a pair of guinea pigs were left in Skripal's home long enough to starve to death.

    READ MORE: Ex-Spy Sergei Skripal Regains Consciousness, Ability to Speak — Reports

    Elisa Allen, director of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals in Britain (PETA UK) blamed British authorities for the deaths of the pets and called for an investigation.

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that the fate of the Skripals' cat, as well as the fact that the pets' remains were cremated, looks strange, as "the animals could've become an important piece of evidence in the chemical poisoning case."

    The Russian Embassy in the UK suggested that the animals' remains were disposed of as an "inconvenient piece of evidence."

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, centre, is briefed by members of the police as she views the area where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill, in Salisbury, England, Thursday, March 15, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Toby Melville/PA
    UK Conclusions on Skripal Poisoning Too Hasty, First OPCW Head Says
    It was confirmed this week that Yulia and her father are no longer in critical condition and making good progress in their recovery. They have been treated for over a month after allegedly being exposed to a military-grade nerve agent, A234 in Salisbury, UK.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May claimed that it was "highly likely" that Russia was behind the poisoning attack, and ordered the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats — a move that triggered the coordinated ouster of Russian diplomatic workers from dozens of countries in solidarity with London.

    READ MORE: Russian Embassy Requests Meeting With Boris Johnson to Discuss 'Salisbury Case'

    Russia has rejected the allegations, citing a lack of evidence and calling for a joint investigation into the Skripal case. This week, the head of the Porton Down chemical weapons lab admitted that, contrary to earlier claims made by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, they failed to conclude that the poison used in the Skripal case was of Russian origin.    

    Related:

    Russia's UN Envoy: Skripal Case 'Attack on Country's Role in Int'l Arena'
    Johnson Calls Corbyn 'Kremlin’s Useful Idiot' Due to Stance on Skripal Case
    Russian Ambassador in UK to Ask Johnson About Visa Denial for Viktoria Skripal
    Tags:
    nerve agent, Yulia Skripal, Sergei Skripal, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Easter Celebrations: Orthodox Christians Mark Christ's Resurrection
    Easter Celebrations: Orthodox Christians Mark Christ's Resurrection
    Google It
    Google It
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse