Orthodox Christians Start Pre-Easter Processions to Church of Jerusalem (PHOTOS)

JERUSALEM (Sputnik) - The Orthodox Christians started pre-Easter processions in the city of Jerusalem moving toward the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a Sputnik correspondent reported Saturday.

A procession of young Orthodox Arab Christians is moving from the christian quarter in Old Jerusalem toward the church, where the miracle of the Holy Fire will occur later in the day.

Theophilos III, the Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, who is the main participant of the Holy Fire ceremony, will come to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in a procession later in the day.

Hundreds of Christians commemorated Good Friday in Jerusalem, amidst heavy Israeli military presence and dozens of barriers erected within the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem.#PalestineInUSA pic.twitter.com/LXXjm1wNTO

— Palestine in the US (@PalestineUSA) 6 апреля 2018 г.​

At the moment there are many worshipers in the church, including the ones from Russia. The list of pilgrims, includes the delegation of the Foundation of Saint Andrew the First-Called led by Vladimir Yakunin, the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the foundation, and Bishop Irinarkh of Krasnogorsk, who would be the first Russians to get the Holy Fire from Jerusalem and later in the day bring it to Moscow.