The Holy Fire symbolizes the miraculous light of Jesus Christ’s Resurrection, and is considered to be sacred by Orthodox Christians.

Thousands of the Orthodox Christians have gathered in Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

The Orthodox Easter Holy Fire ceremony sees worshipers lighting torches and candles from a flame they believe was miraculously lit at the tomb of Jesus on the eve of Orthodox Easter. Then, the Holy Fire will be shortly taken to other Orthodox communities across the world.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.