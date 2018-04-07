Steel War: US Metals Tariffs May Lead to Russian Reprisals

According to Dvorkovich, the country's metallurgical companies will present their propositions for responses over the course of several days. Parliament plans on discussing them in the second half of the month, following the economic forum in Krasnoyarsk from April 12 to 14.
On March 23, Trump followed through on a campaign pledge and imposed a 25 percent tariff on imports of steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum, though excluding Canada and Mexico and hinting that other countries could be spared on the basis of national security. Experts have warned that the tariffs could spark a major trade war.
Russia is among the top exporters of steel and aluminum to the US. However, analysts have said the country's metal and mining companies face relatively little harm from any tariffs on steel and aluminum imports imposed by the US.
China swiftly responded to Trump's tariffs with economic restrictions of its own and has officially initiated dispute settlement proceedings in the WTO, according to the Chinese Commerce Ministry.
