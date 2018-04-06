Register
16:22 GMT +306 April 2018
    The US Treasury Department

    US Imposes Sanctions on 38 Russian Businessmen, 17 Officials and Companies

    CC BY 2.0 / Roman Boed / The US Treasury Department
    World
    17131

    New US actions against Russia come in response to full range of activities going back well before Trump administration took office, an unnamed administration official told journalists.

    The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control has announced new sanctions on 38 Russian individuals and entities.

    The US included on its "black list" the head of Gazprom Alexei Miller, VTB Bank President Andrey Kostin, Minister of Internal Affairs Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Chairman of the Council of the Federation Committee on Foreign Affairs Konstantin Kosachev, Director of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies Mikhail Fradkov, Commander of Russian National Guard Viktor Zolotov and Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation Alexander Torshin, the Treasury said.

    The sanctions also target businessmen Oleg Deripaska, Igor Rotenberg, Kirill Shamalov and Viktor Vekselberg, the release said.

    US Treasury Department said that it also sanctions Russia's United Company Rusal, Russian Machines, Basic Element, Renova Group Gaz Group, Kuban Agro, Gazprom Drilling, Gazprom Burenie.

    READ MORE: US Intelligence Had Role in New Sanctions Against Russian Businessmen — Reports

    "Today's actions were very carefully coordinated both within government and with our allies. We are in frequent communication with US allies, particularly in Europe and have been committed throughout this process to making sure that key allies are aware of the decisions that are being made, what the next steps are, and of course we're also taking steps in our engagements with them to see and mitigate any unintended consequences," a senior administration official said in a press briefing on Friday.

    Earlier, a US official told Bloomberg that between six and 10 'oligarchs' would be targeted as part of the US retaliation for 'Russian meddling' in the 2016 presidential election.

    People visit Zaryadye Nature-Landscape Park in Moscow, Russia. Background from left: Spasskaya (Savior) Tower of the Moscow Kremlin and domes of Intercession of the Most Holy Theotokos on the Moat Cathedral (St. Basil's Cathedral)
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Russia to Expand ‘Blacklist’ of US Citizens in Response to Latest US Sanctions – Moscow
    On Thursday, the Washington Post, citing some unnamed US officials, reported that The US administration intended to introduce sanctions against a number of Russians included in the so-called "Kremlin report". According to the media reports, the sanctions will target "oligarchs" who have "ties" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    Recently, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow has not received official confirmation of reports in foreign media on the US possible plans to put Russian businessmen on its sanctions lists.

    He added that the times when there were ‘oligarchs' in Russia are long gone.

