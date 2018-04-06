Russian Energy Ministry Hopes Skripal Case Not to Affect Russian Energy Projects

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Energy Ministry hopes that the controversy around the so-called Skripal case will not affect the work of Russian oil and gas companies, as well as the country's energy projects, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

"We hope that justice and truth will prevail, that the competent authorities will deal with this situation… To date, no measures have been taken against the fuel and energy complex and, I hope, they will not take place amid the situation caused by the Skripal case,” Novak told reporters.

On March 4, former Russian GRU colonel Sergei Skripal, who worked for UK intelligence, and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in the Salisbury, England. The United Kingdom accused Russia of orchestrating the attack with a weapons-grade nerve agent A234, allegedly linked to the Soviet-made Novichok group. Moscow has strongly refuted the allegations, saying it has nothing to do with the incident, and demanded access to the case's materials.

Russia's LNG Deliveries

The deliveries of the Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the European and Chinese market need coordination in order to avoid discrepancies with the supplies of the pipeline gas in the future, Alexander Novak said.

“We should look over in order to avoid overlap and coordinate actions at these markets. Currently, there is no instrument, we can only monitor the situation. We have signed long-term agreements there [with China and Europe]. We indeed need to coordinate actions by the market rules or by some other instrument that will not hamper the state budget and interests … [as well as] the pipeline gas deliveries,” Novak told reporters.

The energy minister noted that Moscow needed to further analyze China's demand as the latter's fast-growing market could potentially accommodate both the LNG and pipeline gas deliveries.