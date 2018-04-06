UK Opens Persian Gulf Naval Base in Bahrain That Will Accomodate Over 300 Troops

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The United Kingdom has launched a naval base in Bahrain, which will become a key site for the Royal Navy’s activities in the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean, the UK Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Thursday.

"Britain has cemented its enhanced and permanent presence in the Gulf with the opening of the United Kingdom Naval Support Facility at a ceremony at Mina Salman port in Bahrain today. The Naval Support Facility will play a central role in the UK’s ability to operate in the region, and will be the hub of the Royal Navy’s operations in the Gulf, Red Sea and Indian Ocean," the statement, published on the UK government’s website, read.

READ MORE: Bahrain Discovers Largest Oil Field in Country's History — Reports

The base will accommodate over 300 UK troops and civilian staff, as well as host up to 550 individuals for short periods of time, the document noted.

© AP Photo/ Hasan Jamali Bahrain Seizes Explosives, Arrests 116 Members of Alleged Iran-Linked Terror Cell

The site has been constructed in way to meet the needs of the UK warships operating in the Gulf area, the statement pointed out.

The military base called HMS Jufair in Bahrain was first opened by the British Empire back in 1935. However, after Bahrain gained its independence from the empire in 1971, the US forces, which have been leasing the facility since the 1950s, took over the site.

In late 2014, London announced the reopening of the base.