Lithuanian PM Demands Concrete Proof of Russia's Involvement in Skripal Case

Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis has called on the British government to furnish cogent evidence of Russia’s involvement in the nerve agent attack on former Russian intelligent officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, saying the current assessment is not convincing.

In an interview with Lithuanian radio station Ziniu Radijas, the prime minister said that Russia's involvement in the Skripal poisoning case hasn't been proven with 100 percent certainty and he urged the UK to finally provide concrete evidence.

"I think that both the UK and international experts should give us a clear answer and draw a line under the case because right now it is highly likely that Russia had its hands in the case — but a possibility is not a 100 percent proof of the fact," Skvernelis said Thursday.

"I hope that experts investigating this will be able to provide concrete evidence," the Lithuanian leader concluded.

The Skripals were found unconscious in the southern English city of Salisbury on March 4, 2018.

According to the United Kingdom's statements on the incident, the poisoning is believed to be a chemical attack involving an A-234 nerve agent. In a March 13 statement, UK Prime Minister Theresa May reiterated that it was "highly likely" that Russia was behind the nerve agent attack and gave Moscow an ultimatum to respond to the accusations. May presented no sound evidence.

As a retaliation measure, the UK expelled 23 Russian diplomats, with many British allies, including Lithuania, expressing their solidarity and expelling Russian diplomatic workers from their countries as well.

In a tit-for-tat response, the Russian Foreign Ministry expelled diplomats from those same states.

The chief of the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down, Gary Aitkenhead, told SkyNews this week that the lab had identified the nerve agent used against Skripal as Novichok, but could not prove it was made in Russia or determine its country of origin.