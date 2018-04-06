Register
00:44 GMT +306 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Lithuanian new Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis speaks during a session of the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania, in VilniusLithuanian new Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis speaks during a session of the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania, in Vilnius

    Lithuanian PM Demands Concrete Proof of Russia's Involvement in Skripal Case

    © AFP 2018/ Petras Malukas
    World
    Get short URL
    390

    Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis has called on the British government to furnish cogent evidence of Russia’s involvement in the nerve agent attack on former Russian intelligent officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, saying the current assessment is not convincing.

    In an interview with Lithuanian radio station Ziniu Radijas, the prime minister said that Russia's involvement in the Skripal poisoning case hasn't been proven with 100 percent certainty and he urged the UK to finally provide concrete evidence.

    "I think that both the UK and international experts should give us a clear answer and draw a line under the case because right now it is highly likely that Russia had its hands in the case — but a possibility is not a 100 percent proof of the fact," Skvernelis said Thursday.

    "I hope that experts investigating this will be able to provide concrete evidence," the Lithuanian leader concluded.

    The Skripals were found unconscious in the southern English city of Salisbury on March 4, 2018.

    READ MORE: UK Envoy Cannot Confirm if Police Interviewed Yulia Skripal in Nerve Agent Probe

    According to the United Kingdom's statements on the incident, the poisoning is believed to be a chemical attack involving an A-234 nerve agent. In a March 13 statement, UK Prime Minister Theresa May reiterated that it was "highly likely" that Russia was behind the nerve agent attack and gave Moscow an ultimatum to respond to the accusations. May presented no sound evidence.

    United Nations Security Council on the United Nations Headquarters in New York City
    © Wikipedia/ Neptuul
    'You Are Playing With Fire, and You'll Be Sorry': UN Security Council Discusses Alleged Poisoning Attack Against Skripal (VIDEO)
    As a retaliation measure, the UK expelled 23 Russian diplomats, with many British allies, including Lithuania, expressing their solidarity and expelling Russian diplomatic workers from their countries as well.

    In a tit-for-tat response, the Russian Foreign Ministry expelled diplomats from those same states.

    The chief of the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down, Gary Aitkenhead, told SkyNews this week that the lab had identified the nerve agent used against Skripal as Novichok, but could not prove it was made in Russia or determine its country of origin.

    Related:

    Skripal Incident Likely a False Flag Attack by UK to Vilify Russia – Journalist
    Yulia Skripal: I Woke Up Over a Week Ago and My Health is Improving
    Moscow to Keep Pushing for Inclusion in Probe Into Skripal Poisoning
    Tags:
    evidence, poisoning, Sergei Skripal, Saulius Skvernelis, Lithuania, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Space News Alert! Cosmic March in Best PHOTOS
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse