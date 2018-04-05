Beijing Approves N Korea’s Demands for Security in Exchange for Denuclearization

"The nuclear issue of the Korean peninsula, as such, is closely related to the security threat to the parties involved, primarily North Korea, and therefore, in the course of promoting denuclearization [it is necessary] to address the reasonable concerns of North Korea. We believe that these are reasonable demands. They also comply with the essence of denuclearization,” the minister said after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Wang Yi said that he reached new agreements on North Korea at talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We just had a substantial exchange of views with Minister Lavrov on the latest development of the situation on the peninsula, we reached new agreements," Wang said after the talks in Moscow.

"In a moment, I'll visit the Kremlin to meet with President Putin. I would like to convey President Xi's message of congratulations on being re-elected to him in person. I will also present the Chinese views on development China-Russia relations while listening to President Putin's important advice," Wang told a press conference in Moscow.

Earlier, the UN Security Council has introduced multiple sanctions against North Korea in order to impede the development of the country's nuclear program.

Tensions have intensified on the Korean Peninsula after the United States and North Korea traded threats and insults following Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile tests and joint US-South Korea military drills.