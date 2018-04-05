Erdogan Makes One More Step Closer to Moscow, Launching Russian Twitter Account

The administration of the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, launched a Russian Twitter account. The page is available at @tcbestepe_ru.

The first publication in the Russian-language version of the presidential administration's microblog was a message about the foundation ceremony for the Akkuyu nuclear power plant involving the participation of the presidents of Turkey and Russia — Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin.

Visitors to the page were able to follow a live video of the ceremony, which depicted the foundation of the first nuclear power plant being laid in Turkey. On the first day, about 70,000 users viewed the online broadcasting. By now, the audience comprises 700,000 users per day.

Previously, Erdogan page on Twitter was available in four languages: Turkish, English, Arabic, French and was monitored by 10 million social network users.