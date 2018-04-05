US Has Over 400,000 Troops in Asia-Pacific Region – Russian Intelligence

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has deployed more than 200 military facilities in the Asia-Pacific region, where over 400,000 servicemen are stationed, First Deputy Chief of Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) Igor Kostyukov said Thursday.

“To implement its guidelines, including creating conditions for the projection of force through the rapid deployment of troops anywhere in the Asia-Pacific region, the United States has created a contingent of more than 400,000 troops. At the moment, more than 50 large military bases are operating in the region, there are more than 200 US military facilities,” Kostyukov said at the Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS).

The official added that at least six US B-52, B-1 and B-2 bombers were permanently stationed at the US Andersen Air Force Base in the Mariana Islands to patrol the skies over the Pacific Ocean. He noted that the number of US bombers in the base sometimes reached 15.

“At the same time, mainstreaming of the North Korean threat factor has allowed the White House to encourage the allies to increase their spending and acquire new US-made weapons … Irresponsible actions taken by the United States and its allies lead to the deterioration of the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, the disruption of the balance of power, the aggravation of numerous problems and provoke an arms race,” Kostyukov said.

The United States is trying to involve as many Asia-Pacific countries as possible in territorial disputes in order strengthen its influence in the region, Igor Kostyukov said.

“The United States is trying to internationalize China's territorial disputes with Japan, Vietnam’s disputes with the Philippines to consolidate its role as an allegedly impartial arbitrator in order to have additional leverage over Beijing, at the same time encouraging partners to cooperate with Washington,” Kostyukov said at the Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS).