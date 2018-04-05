WATCH: Windows Smashed as Liverpool Fans Attack Manchester City Team Bus

Liverpool fans attacked a bus carrying their rival football team, Manchester City, by throwing bottles, coins and other missiles at the vehicle as it approached Anfield ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg match.

Manchester City have confirmed that the bus was rendered unroadworthy after the attack, which left the driver's side door and the front windshield smashed, and that the team is seeking new transport for their journey back to Manchester.

​Liverpool apologized to Manchester City prior to the game, saying that the club "condemns in the strongest possible terms the scenes which preceded our Champions League quarter-final."

​"We apologize unreservedly to [team manager] Pep Guardiola, his players, staff and officials caught up in the incident," a statement made ahead of the kickoff said.

A Liverpool statement added that in order to ensure the health and safety of both fans and visitors, the decision has been made to redirect the team buses on a new route following guidance from Merseyside Police.

⏰ 45’ | 🇬🇧 Liverpool 3 – 0 Manchester City 🇬🇧



Klopp's boys performed a “Redmaggedon” in Anfield, in the first half#UCL #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/riLDxER8q9 — GoalPoint 🇬🇧 (@GoalPoint_EN) 4 апреля 2018 г.

Adding insult to injury, in the match that followed Liverpool shut out Manchester City 3-0.