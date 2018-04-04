Register
    Officials in protective suits check their equipment before repositioning the forensic tent, covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, in the centre of Salisbury, Britain, March 8, 2018

    West Uses Skripal Row to Boot Russia From Syrian Chemical Weapons Issue - Moscow

    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    World
    Blaming Skripal's poisoning on Moscow, Western states are trying to push Russia aside from discussion of cases of chemical weapons usage in Syria, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman.

    On Issue of Chemical Weapons

    Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that chemical weapons remains the red line for all countries concerning the decision-making process, as the legitimacy of Bashar Assad's power in Syria is always being linked to the issue of chemical weapons by Western countries and the US-led coalition.

    "Before, we were told that Assad just had to leave, because he was bad but then this concept was abandoned. Now they say that he is bad and must leave because he violates international law using chemical weapons in Syria," she said.

    "Thus, inventing the story about the alleged use of chemical weapons by Russia on British soil, Western countries are trying to push Russia aside from the legal field of discussion of issues pertaining to the chemical weapons in Syria. Under the pretext that there is nothing to talk about with Russia, as they claim Russia has used chemical weapons in Europe," Zakharova added.

    Earlier in the day, the British side presented its own version of why Russia proposed to convene an extraordinary session of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Council. According to the UK ermament representative to the OPCW John Foggo, Russia wants to use the organization's meeting scheduled for April 4, the date on which a year ago a chemical attack in Syria's Khan Sheikhoun took place, in order to make a political statement.

    "For all of us gathered here, it is very sad to admit that chemical weapons attacks continue not only in Syria. Today marks exactly one month since the usage of the nerve agent here in Europe," he said.

    On Russian Media

    Russia would like to receive clarifications from US State Department after accounts of Russian media outlets were blocked on Facebook, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

    "We expect an official reaction to this situation from US authorities … we would very much like to hear official comments from the US State Department," she told a briefing.

    She called on Facebook to specify its issues with Russian media accounts and explain reasons behind its decision to block them.

    On Tuesday, Russia’s Federal News Agency (FAN) said that Facebook had blocked its official page without any warning. Also on Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the company blocked more than 270 accounts and pages run by Russia's Internet Research Agency.

    On Russian Vessel Detained in Ukraine

    Moscow summoned the Ukrainian temporary charge d'affaires in Russia on Wednesday to protest the detention of a Russian ship and to demand the release of its crew as well as the return of the vessel, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

    "On April 3, the charge d'affaires ad interim of Ukraine in the Russian Federation was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry where he was handed a protest note in connection with the illegal detention of Russian fishing vessel Nord by the Ukrainian Border Guard Service on March 25 in the Sea of Azov, the transfer of the vessel to the port of Berdyansk and illegal custody of its 10 Russian crew members," spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted.

    According to Zakharova, Moscow demanded the immediate release of the illegally detained crew and the return of the vessel to its legitimate owner.

    On March 26, Ukrainian border guards detained the Russian ship Nord, claiming that its crew had violated the sea border. The Russian Foreign Ministry demands the Ukrainian side to return the captured ship, which is in the Ukrainian port of Berdyansk, and to release the crew.

