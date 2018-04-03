Putin Arrives in Turkey for Talks With Erdogan, Rouhani (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is starting a two-day visit to Ankara on Tuesday, during which he, jointly with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will co-chair a High-Level Turkish-Russian Cooperation Council (HLCC) meeting and discuss bilateral cooperation and international issues.

During the HLCC meeting, which will be held on Tuesday, the sides are expected to discuss in depth conditions and prospects for development of trade and economic cooperation, implementation of strategic projects, including those in the energy sector. Regional and international issues, including Syria and fight against terrorism will also be discussed.

According to Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, Putin and Erdogan will also discuss bilateral defense industry cooperation including the delivery of S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey.

The following video shows the arrival of the Russian president.

As part of the visit, the leaders also participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for Turkey's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, which is supposed to be constructed by Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom after the company obtains the required licenses.

The welcoming ceremony:

Rusya Devlet Başkanı Putin’in için Cumhurbaşkanlığı’ında düzenlenecek karşılama töreni için hazırlıklar tamamlandı. pic.twitter.com/jTWANAUIuu — yurdagül şimşek (@yurdagulsimsek) 3 апреля 2018 г.

The trilateral summit on Syrian settlement of the heads of states, guarantors of the Astana process — Russia, Turkey and Iran — is scheduled for the second day of the visit.