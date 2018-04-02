Israel, UN Reach Deal on Deportation of African Migrants to Europe - Reports

The deal effectively cancels an Israeli plan to deport some African migrants back to Africa, media reports say, citing a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

According to the Israeli media, Israel and the United Nations Refugee Agency have reached an agreement to deport some 16, 000 African migrants to European countries.

The deal will be reportedly implemented over five years.

In February, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the beginning of the deportation procedure. Within the framework of the Israeli plans, about 40,000 undocumented migrants from Africa should leave the country or face indefinite detention. However, the High Court has temporarily suspended the deportation plan until the revision of an anti-deportation petition.