Grand Theft News: Did Prominent British Media Snatch Sputnik Exclusive?

While many British media outlets seem eager to blast their Russian colleagues at every opportunity they get, some authors appear to have no qualms about appropriating articles originally written by people in Russia.

This week, on March 28, Sputnik published an exclusive interview with the Netherlands' Party for Freedom representative in the EU Parliament Marcel de Graaff, who offered his insight into Dutch and European politics.

However, mere hours after the Sputnik publication went online a strikingly similar article appeared on the website of the Daily Express newspaper, apparently penned by one Paul Withers.

A screenshot of the Daily Express article

To his credit, Mr Withers did not copy the questions that the Sputnik interviewer posed to de Graaff, but as you can see here…

A screenshot of the Daily Express article

A screenshot of the Daily Express article

A screenshot of the Sputnik exclusive interview with Marcel de Graaff

…and here…

A screenshot of the Daily Express article

A screenshot of the Sputnik exclusive interview with Marcel de Graaff

he could probably have invested a little more effort into making his article look a bit different from the Sputnik original.

One can only wonder whether the lack of reference to the original Sputnik article perhaps had something to do with the author being reluctant to quote the “hand of Kremlin” out of fear of being branded a Russia-sympathizer.

Or perhaps some Britons still fondly remember the days of Sir Francis Drake, when dashing British privateers were always eager to set sail and snatch trophies for King and Country.

By Sputnik Editorial Team