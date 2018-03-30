Dangerous for US to Treat Russia as Opponent Due to Nuclear Arms – Ex-Ambassador

"The perception of Russia as an opponent [by the United States] is very dangerous. Russia is the only country which has a comparable nuclear arsenal [to the one of the United States]," Sergey Kislyak, who is also the first deputy chief of the Russian Federation Council's Foreign Affairs Committee, said at a plenary session at the Stolypin Forum in Moscow.
The diplomat added that the United States treat Russia as an opponent because Moscow had been implementing policy aimed at revision of the existing global political order.
"They are now naming Russia and China, characterizing them, as the greatest opponents. They treat us as 'revisionist' countries — those who want to change the world order," Kislyak said.
According to the Russian official, the United States is losing its dominance in the world.
READ MORE: Russia to Introduce Accident-Tolerant Nuclear Fuel to Market
Russia and the United States have the largest nuclear arsenals in the world. Despite several efforts aimed at reduction of nuclear capabilities, such as the implementation of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), the two countries still have more nuclear weapons than any other nation in the world.
All comments
Show new comments (0)