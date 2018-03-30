Dangerous for US to Treat Russia as Opponent Due to Nuclear Arms – Ex-Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - It is dangerous for the United States to treat Russia as an opponent due to comparable nuclear capabilities of the two states, the former Russian ambassador to the United States said Friday.

"The perception of Russia as an opponent [by the United States] is very dangerous. Russia is the only country which has a comparable nuclear arsenal [to the one of the United States]," Sergey Kislyak, who is also the first deputy chief of the Russian Federation Council's Foreign Affairs Committee, said at a plenary session at the Stolypin Forum in Moscow.

The diplomat added that the United States treat Russia as an opponent because Moscow had been implementing policy aimed at revision of the existing global political order.

"They are now naming Russia and China, characterizing them, as the greatest opponents. They treat us as 'revisionist' countries — those who want to change the world order," Kislyak said.

According to the Russian official, the United States is losing its dominance in the world.

In recent years, the Russian-US relations have significantly deteriorated over a number of issues including alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US vote, a row against Russian diplomatic property in the United States that started after introduction of a new package of the anti-Moscow sanctions by Washington, as well as US pressure on Russian media.

Russia and the United States have the largest nuclear arsenals in the world. Despite several efforts aimed at reduction of nuclear capabilities, such as the implementation of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), the two countries still have more nuclear weapons than any other nation in the world.