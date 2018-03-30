SpaceX Completes Fifth Launch in Mission to Send Telecom Satellites Into Orbit

Friday's launch marks SpaceX's fifth trip delivering a set of ten satellites as part of the contract to send 75 of Iridium's NEXT satellites into earth's lower orbit.
The satellites provide telecommunication services to the US government and commercial companies.
The boat will attempt to catch one half of the nose cone. Last time SpaceX attempted this task it missed the payload by a several hundred yards, according to published reports.
