SpaceX Completes Fifth Launch in Mission to Send Telecom Satellites Into Orbit

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket on Friday from the Vandenberg Air Force Base as part of the Iridium-5 mission to deliver telecommunication satellites in space.

Friday's launch marks SpaceX's fifth trip delivering a set of ten satellites as part of the contract to send 75 of Iridium's NEXT satellites into earth's lower orbit.

The satellites provide telecommunication services to the US government and commercial companies.

When the launch is complete, SpaceX said it will attempt to catch the rocket's nose cone with its own boat. After the rocket reaches space, the nose cone detaches into two pieces and deploys a parachute-like material to slow its fall.

The boat will attempt to catch one half of the nose cone. Last time SpaceX attempted this task it missed the payload by a several hundred yards, according to published reports.