Register
11:17 GMT +330 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A portion of Russian Embassy complex in in Washington. File photo

    US Declines to Say How Long It Surveilled 60 Russian Diplomats - Senior Official

    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (68)
    0 03

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States authorities deny discussing how long they surveilled the 60 Russian diplomats the US government expelled from the country for being "undeclared intelligence officers," a senior Trump administration official said in a briefing at Foreign Press center on Thursday.

    "Obviously, we cannot discuss the specifics of this, but you can probably draw your own conclusions," the official told journalists.

    Another senior administration official said during the briefing that the expelled "worked under diplomatic cover and were undeclared Russian intelligence officers."

    READ MORE: Russian Embassy: US-Russia Relations Should Stay Unaffected by Skripal Case

    "What we are going to do is to continue to put pressure on Russian intelligence officers around the world and working with our partners because the action we took was in our security interest," the official said during a press briefing.

    Police officers stand on duty at a road block on the road where former Russian inteligence agent Sergei Skripal lives, in Salisbury, Britain March 11, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
    Moscow Lambasts 'Lying US Accusations' Over Skripal Case, Vows Response to Diplomats' Expulsion
    Russian diplomats can be assigned for duty in the United States after the US government expelled 60 envoys who it accused of engaging in activities damaging to national security, official said.

    The United States is "very satisfied" that countries around the world chose to expel Russian diplomats in response to the attack on ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Britain,  official told reporters.

    "Yes, we are very satisfied with the scope of the response around the world. I think today the total number (of countries that expelled diplomats) is over 30, including the US and NATO," the official said.

    He added that the the total numbers of expelled diplomats from different countries depended on each country's level of diplomatic representation in Moscow.

    "The small country has smaller representation. So, their willingness to expel one person is significant because they are risking their own missions in Moscow," the official said.

    On Monday, the US government announced the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats and the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Seattle. Washington said the move comes in response to the attempted murder of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with a nerve agent in Salisbury, England.

    Russia has repeatedly denied any connection to the Skripal case and has asked for a joint investigation in the matter, but Moscow’s request has been rejected. Russia has also said no evidence has been offered to back any of the Skripal case claims against it.

    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (68)

    Related:

    Arrest of Russian Accounts in US Over Skripal Case Possible - US Ambassador
    Georgia Reportedly Expels One Russian Diplomat Over Skripal Case
    Moscow Calls UK "Proof" of Russia's Culpability in Skripal Case 'Global Fake'
    Tags:
    Russian diplomats, Sergei Skripal, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chapel of Michael Archangel
    Following the New Lara Croft's Steps to Kizhi Island
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse