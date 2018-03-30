Register
09:48 GMT +330 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin. File photo

    Trump's Alleged Message to Putin: 'I Will Win an Arms Race'

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    World
    Get short URL
    6310

    During a recent meeting with the presidential candidates who conceded in this year's election, Russian President Vladimir Putin specifically underscored that Moscow will not join a new arms race but will pay necessary attention to strengthening Russia's defense capability.

    NBC News has cited White House sources as saying that during last week's telephone talk with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that US President Donald Trump pledged to prevail over Moscow if there's an arms race.

    "If you want to have an arms race we can do that, but I'll win," Trump said.

    The remarks came as the US President phoned Putin to congratulate him following his victory in the March 18 presidential elections in Russia.

    READ MORE: Twitter Slams McCain for Condemning Trump's Congratulatory Message to Putin

    During the telephone conversation, the two specifically underscored the importance of making coordinated efforts to limit an arms race.

    The topic was also high on the agenda of Putin's meeting with the conceding presidential candidates in Moscow on March 19, during which Putin vowed that Russia would not join a new arms race.

    READ MORE: Trump Angry Over Leak About Warning Not to Congratulate Putin — Reports

    "We will certainly pay the necessary attention to further strengthening the country's defense capability, but I want to tell you right now: no one is going to launch some kind of an arms race," Putin pointed out.

    During his state-of-the-nation address to the Federation Assembly on March 1, Putin touted Russia's new advanced strategic weapons, including the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile and the Avangard hypersonic system.

    Related:

    Trump Discusses Israel-Palestine Peace Deal in Phone Call with Putin
    Putin Thanked Trump for Help Offer to Investigate An-148 Crash - Kremlin
    Erdogan Hopes to Continue Talks on Syria With Putin Rather Than Trump
    Tags:
    defense capability, meeting, arms race, efforts, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chapel of Michael Archangel
    Following the New Lara Croft's Steps to Kizhi Island
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok