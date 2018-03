MOSCOW(Sputnik) - Russia launched a light-class Soyuz-2.1V carrier rocket from the Plesetsk space center on Thursday to orbit a military satellite, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the satellite has successfully separated from the rocket and will reach the designated orbit in a few hours.

It was the first launch of a Soyuz rocket from Plesetsk in 2018.

— Anatoly Zak (@RussianSpaceWeb) 29 марта 2018 г.

​