Register
18:00 GMT +329 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    The NATO flag is seen through barbed wire as it flies in front of the new NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 24, 2017

    Few NATO Allies' Troops Reportedly Ready for Rapid Deployment in War With Russia

    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    World
    Get short URL
    131

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Only several thousand out of one million military personnel of NATO's European members would be ready to being deployed rapidly in case a military conflict with Russia occurs, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing alliance's current and former officials.

    The events of 2014, when a conflict in eastern Ukraine started and Crimea rejoined Russia, prompted NATO to deploy more troops and equipment around Russian borders. The EU states’ defense budgets had been decreasing, resulting in many combat formations becoming under equipped and inadequately trained, the outlet noted.

    However, since 2014, the United States has been calling on its European allies to invest once again in their armies in order to be ready to react to what NATO calls "the threat from Russia."

    READ MORE: Trump, Merkel Praise NATO's Sanctions Against Russia — White House

    Now Washington wants to enhance the combat readiness of European armies’ troops. Moreover, the United States seeks to ensure that at least 30,000 troops and additional aircraft and vessels would be ready for deployment within 30 days, the publication pointed out.

    "The idea is to get a readiness mind-set, to identify forces where readiness needs to be enhanced, but spread that out among the nations," Hans Binnendijk, a former US official in the administration of President Bill Clinton, told the newspaper.

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg addresses a news conference at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 15, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Yves Herman
    NATO Chief Accuses Russia of Aggression: What Did He Miss?
    Alexander Vershbow, a former NATO deputy secretary-general, cited by the outlet, said that several thousand troops, which had been deployed by the alliance next to the Russian borders, need to be supported by 30 ready battalions, as they are not prepared for prolonged fighting.

    The outlet also noted that almost all European NATO allies have readiness problems. For example, Greece and Turkey have large armies, however their ability to be deployed to a trouble spot beyond their region is poor.

    READ MORE: Russia Shows No Signs of Aggression in the Baltic — NATO General

    The relations between Russia and the western countries, particularly NATO member states, have worsened significantly since early March, when former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned on UK soil.

    The United Kingdom has put the blame for the attack on Russia, while Moscow has refuted the allegations categorically, pointing to the lack of proof of its involvement in the incident.

    On Wednesday, the European Union represented a plan of action for increasing military mobility within the bloc and beyond its borders, aimed at increasing the level of interactions between the EU member states in the event of crisis situations.

    Related:

    NATO Doesn't Want New Cold War, Arms Race With Russia - Stoltenberg
    NATO Troops on Russian Borders Foster Mistrust, Arms Race - Senior M5S Member
    Russia Shows No Signs of Aggression in the Baltic - NATO General
    Tags:
    war, NATO, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Jong Un Visits China
    Kim Jong-un Visits China
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse