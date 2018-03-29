Register
14:26 GMT +329 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Members of the emergency services wearing protective clothing work near the bench where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found poisoned in Salisbury, Britain, March 13, 2018

    Kremlin Welcomes Austria's Proposal to Mediate Between Russia, Western Countries

    © REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (153)
    0 30

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow welcomes Austria's offer to mediate between Russia and the West amid tensions related to the Skripal case and mass expulsion of diplomats, as any voice that would propel London toward adequacy is in demand, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

    "In the situation with the United Kingdom, of course, any role, any voice that will spur the British counterparts to be, let's say, more adequate in this matter, is in demand," Peskov said, answering whether a mediator is needed in the current situation.

    Asked whether Russia plans to hold any contacts with the Austrian leadership in connection with Vienna's statement, Peskov said that the two countries had recently had "sufficiently effective, very constructive and pragmatic" talks at the highest level.

    READ MORE: Skripal Acquaintance Suggests Ex-Spy Poisoning May Be Linked to Organized Crime

    On Wednesday, Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl said that Austria was ready to act as a mediator between the European Union and Russia if asked. Such an opportunity could arise on June 13 when Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz will be traveling to London for talks with UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

    Moscow Kremlin
    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    Some States Siding With London on Skripal Case Question UK's Reasoning - Kremlin
    Sergei Skripal, a former GRU colonel who worked for UK intelligence, and his daughter Yulia have been in hospital in a critical condition since March 4 due to exposure to what UK experts say was an A234 nerve agent. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has accused Russia of orchestrating the attack and expelled 23 Russian diplomats, while the European Union has expressed its solidarity.

    Over 25 countries including many EU nations agreed earlier this week to expel Russian diplomats in a show of solidarity with the United Kingdom. Austria decided to refrain from introducing any measures against Russia.

    The Russian side has strongly rejected the accusations and offered assistance in the investigation. Moscow's request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal was rejected.

    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (153)

    Related:

    Czech Republic Expels 3 Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case
    Skripal Acquaintance Suggests Ex-Spy Poisoning May Be Linked to Organized Crime
    Serbia Not to Expel Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case
    How Russian Diplomats' Expulsion Over Skripal Case Exposes Europe's Split
    Tags:
    mediation, Sergei Skripal, Sebastian Kurz, Russia, United Kingdom, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Jong Un Visits China
    Kim Jong-un Visits China
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse