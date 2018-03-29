Ukraine Admits Providing Missile Technology to N Korea – UN Expert

Dmitry Kiku, a member of the UN team on North Korea sanctions, told Sputnik that Kiev had confirmed the high likelihood of Ukrainian-manufactured components being used by North Korean ballistic missile engineers.
"Responding to a request by a team of experts, Ukraine confirmed that North Korean rocket engines most likely contain Ukrainian-made elements," Kiku said.
In August 2017, the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council penned a report claiming that Ukraine did not provide any permits for supplies of military and dual-use goods, in particular RD-250 rocket engines, their modifications and accessories.
However, the report authors noted that it was possible for RD-250 rocket engine components to end up in North Korea.
