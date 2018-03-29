Register
    A man watches a TV news program showing a file image of a missile being test-launched by North Korea, at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (File)

    Ukraine Admits Providing Missile Technology to N Korea – UN Expert

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    After nearly a year of rumors and speculations, an expert working for the United Nations confirmed that rocket engine components produced in Ukraine had apparently made their way to North Korea and were being used to manufacture Pyongyang's ballistic missiles.

    Dmitry Kiku, a member of the UN team on North Korea sanctions, told Sputnik that Kiev had confirmed the high likelihood of Ukrainian-manufactured components being used by North Korean ballistic missile engineers.

    "Responding to a request by a team of experts, Ukraine confirmed that North Korean rocket engines most likely contain Ukrainian-made elements," Kiku said.

    Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-14 is pictured during its second test-fire in this undated picture provided by KCNA in Pyongyang on July 29, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Ukrainian Mayor Tried to Blackmail US to Save Country's Rocketry Industry
    He also pointed out that in 2017 a number of media publications suggested that the North Korean ballistic missile program may use rocket engines containing parts of the Soviet-made RD-250 rockets  built at the Yuzhmash plant located in present-day Ukraine.

    In August 2017, the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council penned a report claiming that Ukraine did not provide any permits for supplies of military and dual-use goods, in particular RD-250 rocket engines, their modifications and accessories.

    READ MORE: Kiev Finds No Evidence of Ukraine's Involvement in N Korean Missile Program

    However, the report authors noted that it was possible for RD-250 rocket engine components to end up in North Korea.

    Tags:
    rocket engines, ballistic missiles, United Nations, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Ukraine
