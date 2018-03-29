Russian Investigators Ask UK to Assist Probe Into Attack on Yulia Skripal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s Investigative Committee has requested the UK authorities to provide legal assistance in the investigation into an attempted murder of Russian citizen Yulia Skripal in the UK city of Salisbury, committee’s spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said Thursday.

“Russia’s Investigative Committee handed over to competent authorities of the United Kingdom a request for legal assistance in the criminal case initiated over an attempted murder of Russian citizen Yulia Skripal, committed in a generally dangerous manner in the territory of the city of Salisbury,” Petrenko said.

READ MORE: How Russian Diplomats' Expulsion Over Skripal Case Exposes Europe's Split

In particular, the Russian side has requested the UK authorities to carry out a number of legal proceedings aimed at establishing the circumstances of the crime, as well as provide copies of the materials of the criminal investigation, including the results of the inspection of the place, where Yulia Skripal was found unconscious, the results of her medical examination and expert appraisals, the spokeswoman added.

Sergei Skripal, former Russian intelligence agent who worked for UK intelligence, and his daughter Yulia have been reportedly hospitalized in critical condition since March 4 as a result of exposure to what British experts claim was a A234 nerve agent.

According to the British version of the case, it was an attack orchestrated by Russia.

Russian officials, in turn, have denied all these accusations and pointed out that London has not provided any facts to substantiate its claims, refusing to provide the case materials to Moscow.