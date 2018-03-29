‘Speaks Truth’: Twitter Users Come to Assange’s Defense After Internet Shut Off

Twitter users stood up in defense of Julian Assange, who has been cut off from internet access and communications by Ecuadorian officials.

Many Twitter users shouted out in defense of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is isolated in the Embassy of Ecuador. He can't read their support, of course, since the government of Ecuador announced Wednesday that it has shut down Assange's internet connection and other means of outside communication.

The Twitter posts, united by hashtag #ReconnectJulian, demand that Ecuador restore Assange's internet connection.

A Tweet by Caitlin Johnstone says Ecuador's decision double-crosses the idea of political asylum, as Assange has been given asylum for "speaking truth using the internet" in the first place.

Julian Assange has taken refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy not because he is hiding from justice, but because he is hiding from injustice. The US-centralized empire which imprisons whistleblowers and tortured @xychelsea can't be trusted to treat him in a just way. #ReconnectJulian — Caitlin Johnstone (@caitoz) 28 марта 2018 г.

​Kim Dotcom, a self-professed longtime Assange supporter, addressed Ecuador's government directly, praising Ecuador's commitment to provide Assange with shelter for years, but saying it is committing a "grave mistake" now.

Please don’t use a stupid gagging agreement to justify your silencing of Julian Assange. We love Ecuador for having supported Julian and his free speech for years. But you are making a grave mistake. The Internet will rise up against this injustice. We say #ReconnectJulian NOW! https://t.co/7R2cuSxSck — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) 28 марта 2018 г.

​Following Kim's lead, many users addressed Ecuador's president, Lenin Moreno, directly.

​As for comments, it appears that the tweets gained significant support, with critics calling Assange a "traitor" and, most surprisingly, "Russian," being in minority.