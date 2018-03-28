Playboy Equally Celebrates Sex… and Private Data Security as It Quits Facebook

What has been a flagship magazine for adults ever since it first came out in December 1953 may be willing to go to great lengths to guarantee the privacy of its vast readership.

On Wednesday, Playboy magazine announced its intention to suspend operating on Facebook so as to not to be "complicit" in a much debated scandal over the illegal use of private data.

The American men's magazine noted that Facebook’s "strict content and policy guidelines" have long complicated its activities on the social media platform and that the revelation of the interception of personal data by a political consulting company led the Playboy’s management to arrive at their final decision.

Playboy specified that the company’s accounts would be taken down from Facebook. It went on to say that they would prefer to make sure that their 25 million fans that frequented their Facebook accounts would not be exposed "to the reported practices."

Then Playboy added something which really sounds like what could have been the company’s inspiring motto:

"Playboy has always stood for personal freedom and the celebration of sex. Today we take another step in that ongoing fight."

Facebook has recently come under harsh criticism following fresh updates on the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, which managed to harvest raw data from some 50 million Facebook profiles for the purposes of Trump’s 2016 election campaign.