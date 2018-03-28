Ammonia Leak Occurs in US Part of ISS - NASA

"The flight control system noticed a small leakage of ammonia and was able to identify where it is located. Astronauts will address a leak, as well as other tasks, during extravehicular activities scheduled for Thursday," the representative said.
He went on to note that the chemical leak was extremely small and poses no danger to the crew or to the station itself.
2 US astronauts will go outside the #ISS on Thur 3/29, for a planned 6.5-hour spacewalk. @Astro_Feustel & @Astro_Ricky exit the airlock abt 8:10am EDT for maintenance & upgrade of the #ISS. Live coverage of spacewalk on NASA TV & website: https://t.co/frzndSjNZH pic.twitter.com/WNl1LptHvN— Travelcyd (@Travelcyd) March 28, 2018
Currently, several astronauts are on board the ISS: Russians Anton Shkaplerov and Oleg Artemiev, Americans Scott Tingle, Andrew Foistel, Richard Arnold, and Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai.
What will @Astro_Feustel & @Astro_Ricky do during Thursday's #spacewalk outside the @Space_Station? Tune in live at 2pm ET to get all the details about their planned 6.5 hours in the vacuum of space: https://t.co/ZuxLDtRxxM Have questions? Use #askNASA pic.twitter.com/2kCJDLd9mh— NASA (@NASA) March 27, 2018
