19:19 GMT +327 March 2018
    Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis answers a question from a reporter during his meeting with Indonesia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Monday, March 26, 2018, at the Pentagon

    Trump, Merkel Praise NATO's Sanctions Against Russia - White House

    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    Earlier in the day, NATO also introduced anti-Russian measures over Skripal case, which had already been supported by a number of the EU states, as well as the US, Canada and Australia.

    US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel applauded the decision of NATO and some European Union nations to expel Russian diplomats over the Sergei Skripal case, the White House said in a readout after a phone call between the two leaders on Tuesday.

    “Both leaders praised the joint announcements from North Atlantic Treaty Organization Allies, European Union member states, and other partners to expel undeclared Russian intelligence officers in solidarity with the United Kingdom and in response to Russia’s reckless use of chemical weapons,” the readout said.

    Previously, another US official commented on the NATO's move: US General Jim "Mad Dog" Mattis delivered a strong message to Moscow stating that the decision of NATO to withdraw accreditation of seven members of the Russian mission was a statement to those who doubted the unity of the alliance.

    READ MORE: OPCW May End Analysis of Substance Used for Skripal Poisoning Within 2-3 Weeks

    The defense secretary went on saying that though Russia has the potential to be a partner with Europe, right now the country has chosen "to seek a diferent relationship with the NATO members."

    British Military personnel wearing protective coveralls work to remove a vehicle connected to the March 4 nerve agent attack in Salisbury, from a residential street in Gillingham, southeast England on March 14, 2018
    © AFP 2018/ Adrian DENNIS
    Russian Envoy Assumes Skripal's Case a Convenient Pretext to Expel Diplomats
    The statements from the American side came after NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg announced sanctions against Russia in connection to the poisoning of Skripals, which has been blamed on Moscow.

    Earlier, in response to Skripal case, the US President Donald Trump ordered the removal of 60 Russian diplomats, which is the largest explusion in the history of the US-Russia ties. The US move came despite Trump's previous promise to improve relations with Moscow.

    All in all, on Monday, about 100 Russian diplomats were expelled from 16 European countries, as well as US, Canada and Australia. Commenting on the move, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that anti-Russian measures introduced over Skripal case demonstrate how few independent countries remain in the modern world.

    READ MORE: Theresa May Promises More Long-Term Measures Against Russia

    On March 4, British intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia were exposed to a poisonous substance. The British side claimed that the Russian state was involved in the case, as nerve agent A234 was allegedly developed in the Soviet Union. These unfounded conclusions prompted the UK to remove 23 Russian diplomats in response.

    Russia denies all these claims, calling them unfounded and suggesting to participate in the investigation into the case.

