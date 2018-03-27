Dutch Diplomat Reportedly Recalled From Turkey Following Spying Allegations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Dutch government on Tuesday recalled its diplomat from Turkey to ensure his safety after local media outed him as an alleged spy, the NOS broadcaster reported.

The media outlet stated, citing the Dutch Foreign Ministry, that the diplomat was attached to the consulate in Istanbul and was engaged in regional operations.

On Monday, the Daily Sabah newspaper reported that a man working for Dutch military intelligence was arrested. According to the report, the man in question had arrived in Turkey with a diplomatic passport and was tasked with spreading false information about Turkish support of the Daesh* terrorist group. The publication said that the alleged spy had been monitored for some time before the arrest that took place on Monday.

Dutch-Turkish relations have been worsening since Amsterdam refused entry to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and Family and Social Affairs Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, who were on their way to participate in Turkish rallies to promote Ankara's constitutional referendum, last year.

The partnership has also been strained by Amsterdam's recognition of the Armenian genocide.

In February, the Netherlands decided to formally withdraw its ambassador from Ankara.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia