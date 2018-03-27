Register
14:38 GMT +327 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The Demise of Facebook

    Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to Send Deputy to Testify Before UK Parl't on Data Abuse

    CC BY 2.0 / James Sanderson/HowToStartABlogOnline.net / The Demise of Facebook
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will send one of his deputies to give oral evidence in the UK parliament over the case of the Cambridge Analytica firm, accused of data harvesting, Facebook stated in a letter released Tuesday.

    "Facebook fully recognizes the level of public and Parliamentary interest in these issues and support your belief that these issues must be addressed at the most senior levels of the company by those in an authoritative position to answer your questions. As such Mr. Zuckerberg has personally asked one of his deputies to make themselves available to give evidence in person to the Committee," the letter, dated March 26, read.

    According to the letter, Facebook will send either its chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer, or chief product officer Chris Cox.

    "Both Chris Cox and Mike Schroepfer report directly to Mr Zuckerberg and are among the longest-serving senior representatives in Facebook's 15-year history," the company highlighted.

    Zuckerberg's statement comes after Damian Collins, the chair of the Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee of the UK House of Commons requested that Zuckerberg appear in person to testify, adding that the parliament was awaiting his response by Monday evening.

    READ MORE: Watchdog: Cambridge Analytica Violated US Election Laws

    Earlier in March, media reported that the personal information of about 50 million Facebook users had been harvested without their permission by the firm Cambridge Analytica. The firm reportedly worked for multiple political campaigns, including for President Donald Trump’s campaign during the 2016 election, and gathered data from social media accounts to develop a mechanism that would predict and influence the behavior of voters.

    Context Countdown
    Cambridge Analytica & Facebook, CAATSA vs S-400s, Balkan "Rebalancing"
    According to media reports, Facebook learned of the fact that Cambridge Analytica had access to the personal information of the social network's users, after which it demanded that the data analysis firm delete the acquired information. The firm assured Facebook that its requirement had been met, however, last week Facebook learned that the data had not been completely destroyed.

    On Thursday, Zuckerberg apologized for the situation with Cambridge Analytica and admitted that he should not have trusted the firm. He has said that there were several mistakes that led to the situation, adding that most of the actions needed to prevent this from happening again were already taken years ago.

    READ MORE: Cybersecurity Expert on Tech Giants Collecting Our Data: 'It's Not Surprising'

    Related:

    Watchdog: Cambridge Analytica Violated US Election Laws
    New Trump Aide Got FB User Data-Based Studies From Cambridge Analytica - Report
    Cambridge Analytica & Facebook, CAATSA vs S-400s, Balkan "Rebalancing"
    Israeli Hackers Helped Cambridge Analytica Obtain Politicians' Emails – Reports
    Owners of Cambridge Analytica Accused of Caribbean Election Meddling, Bribery
    Ukrainian Trace Found in Cambridge Analytica Data Mining Scandal – Report
    Tags:
    Cambridge Analytica, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse